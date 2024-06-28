Budget increase for all Independent Institutions and Judiciary

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has been granted $8.1 million while the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has been provided with $10.5 million

The Coalition government highlighted the need for a well-resourced judiciary for a functioning democracy in a recent budget release by allocating a total of $131.3 million to independent bodies and commissions.

While announcing the new 2024–2025 budget, Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad states that the judiciary has received $52.1 million, marking an increase of $2 million from previous allocations.

He states that this enhancement is intended to ensure that the judiciary remains effective and independent.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad highlights that Parliament’s budget has also seen a rise, with an allocation of $18.2 million, an increase of $1.9 million.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has been granted $8.1 million, reflecting the government’s commitment to strengthening prosecutorial functions.

The Office of the Auditor-General will receive $6.9 million, bolstering its capacity to conduct independent audits and ensure financial accountability.

The Electoral Commission’s budget has been increased to approximately $565,000, while the Fijian Elections Office is allocated $7.4 million, supporting the integrity and efficiency of electoral processes.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has been provided with $10.5 million to continue its efforts to combat corruption.

The Legal Aid Commission has been allocated $11.9 million to ensure access to legal services for all Fijians.

Additionally, the Fiji Law Reform Commission has been re-established with a budget of around $600,000, signifying a renewed focus on updating and improving the nation’s legal framework.

These budgetary enhancements highlight the Fijian government’s commitment to maintaining robust, independent institutions that underpin democratic governance and the rule of law.