Brucellosis and TB slash livestock productivity

Cattle diseases are placing heavy pressure on the livestock industry.

They are slowing production and increasing risks to public health.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna told Parliament the sector is losing productivity due to brucellosis and bovine tuberculosis which continue to affect herds across the country.

He said brucellosis remains a major threat as it causes abortions, lowers fertility and cuts milk output.

The last major outbreak in 2009 saw 282 infected cattle, mostly in Northern Tailevu.

He said it spreads through direct contact with infected animals and contaminated materials and controlling it requires testing, culling, quarantines and strict movement controls.

“Controlling brucellosis is a national priority and efforts include regular testing and slaughter of infected animals, quarantine of infected herds, and movement regulation of cattle to reduce disease transmission. Since brucellosis is zoonotic, it can infect people through unpasteurised milk, handling of reproductive fluids and tissues, and slaughtered animals. So, it is essential to use protective clothing, gloves and footwear when visiting or working on infected farms.”

Tunabuna also outlined the impact of bovine tuberculosis, which weakens animals and reduces milk and beef production.

Between 2018 and 2021, 3,012 cattle were found with the disease, with most cases in Tailevu and Naitasiri.

He said many animals show no early symptoms, making regular testing and strong farm biosecurity essential.

The Minister said the diseases reduce household income, raise farm costs and increase reliance on imports. He stressed that both diseases are zoonotic, posing risks to farmers, veterinarians and consumers.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu raised concerns about antibiotic use and its impact on antimicrobial resistance.

Tunabuna said Fiji monitors antibiotic use through reports from the World Organisation for Animal Health and tracks usage against national livestock numbers.

In a follow-up question from Opposition MP Vijay Nath, the Minister said compensation was paid only for cattle that test positive and are officially condemned.

He said infected animals detected at abattoirs without prior testing do not qualify for full compensation.

Tunabuna said cattle must be sent to abattoirs for proper removal as tuberculosis can be confined to specific organs.

He said meat inspectors decide which parts are condemned and which are safe for consumption.

Tunabuna said the Ministry would continue strengthening surveillance, veterinary services, farmer training, biosecurity and partnerships to protect the national herd and support long-term recovery of the cattle industry.

