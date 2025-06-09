Boy drowns as search continues for Rokoura

Former national netball coach Unaisi Rokoura. [File Photo]

Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy in an alleged drowning incident at Nacokaika Village, Naitasiri.

The child had accompanied his mother and siblings to a nearby river to do laundry when he disappeared.

A search was launched shortly after, and the boy’s body was later discovered a few meters from where he was last seen.

Meanwhile, the search resumes today for former national netball coach Unaisi Rokoura, who went missing while diving for freshwater mussels near the Navuso Agriculture School.

Divers from the Police Mobile Force and the Fiji Navy have been deployed to assist in the operation.

Rokoura had been accompanied by a 34-year-old woman, whose body was recovered yesterday.

A post-mortem examination for the deceased woman is expected to be conducted today.

Authorities had temporarily suspended the search yesterday due to challenging conditions, with operations resuming this morning.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

