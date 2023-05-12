Boy, 2, found dead in a wheelbarrow

The victim was seen lying motionless inside a wheelbarrow.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a two-year-old boy in Saivou Village, Seaqaqa, on Wednesday.

Police say the child was left in the care of a relative when the incident occurred.

It says a couple returning to the village allegedly saw the victim lying motionless inside a wheelbarrow.

Article continues after advertisement

He was taken to the Seaqaqa Health Center, where he was unfortunately pronounced dead.