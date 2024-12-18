Bounty Rum not in any cocktails that landed 7 sick, says Spencer

Bounty Rum general manager Mike Spence says there is no indication that their product was in any of the cocktails served to tourists and others, that landed seven people in hospital last weekend.

He says Bounty Rum is a renowned and trusted name in the spirits industry within Fiji and prides itself on maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety in all its products.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by the recent medical incident. We wish them a swift and full recovery,” Spence says.

He says while local authorities conduct their investigations, there is no indication that Bounty Rum was in the affected cocktails, and the exact source of the contamination remains under investigation.

Spence says Bounty Rum has reviewed its extensive quality control processes and can confirm there have been no issues within its production process.

He says of the thousands of Bounty products currently in market, there have been no customer or consumer complaints on any of their beverages.

“Our production processes adhere to stringent international standards, ensuring that every bottle of Bounty Rum is of the highest quality and safe for consumption. We are committed to quality and consumer safety, and we stand by the integrity of our brand.”