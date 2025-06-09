Board vows to clear 16-year report backlog

[file photo]

The iTaukei Affairs Board faces serious financial transparency issues.

Annual reports from 2009 to 2022 lack key documents such as cheque butts, lodgement books, receipt books, and bank reconciliations.

Public Accounts Chair Esrom Immanuel calls this a shame and says it shows sheer laxity by the Board.

“I was quite surprised. You don’t have cheque butts, you don’t have lodgement books, receipt books and payment voucher copies, that’s a bank reconciliation statement, cash book, for an accountant that’s quite, that’s quite a shame, you don’t have those kind of record.”

Deputy Chief Executive Sereana Matakibau says a taskforce has been set up to fix the problem. The Board has a backlog of missing documents spanning 16 years.

They promise to complete and submit all outstanding reports from 2009 to 2023 by year-end.

