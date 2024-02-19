Board of Visitors Policy for state aged care homes

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Ministry of Social Protection will soon appoint a Board of Visitors for each aged care homes.

This comes as the Cabinet has approved the Board of Visitors Policy for state administered aged care homes situated in Labasa, Lautoka and Suva.

The Ministry of Social Protection took the responsibility of managing the three Golden Aged Homes from the Ministry of Health in 2016.

Article continues after advertisement

The policy will enable the Ministry to appoint a Board of Visitors on merit.

This will also more importantly allow the Ministry to continue managing and maintaining the existing utility funds for these homes that are managed by interim Boards.