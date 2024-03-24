Bhim recalls traumatic experience

An elderly couple in Nakasi narrowly escaped serious injuries after damaging winds struck the area yesterday afternoon.

Raj Kumar Bhim says the strong winds, confirmed as mini-tornadoes, appeared suddenly and caught the community by surprise.

Bhim recounted that he was sitting outside when the disaster struck.

Although he sustained minor injuries, he was later treated at the Nakasi Health Center.

He says that several roofing iron sheets were thrown into the air, and their garage was completely destroyed.

Fortunately, a neighboring family also counts themselves lucky for escaping any major injury.