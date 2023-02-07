Bhagwan against proposed $600 million investment

[Source: Jimmy Bee]

Climate activist Reverend James Bhagwan has raised serious concern regarding a major proposed development by Tian Lui Investment Co along the Queen Elizabeth Drive.

Rev. Bhagwan claims there is already destruction to the environment by nearby developer Nasese Waters.

He says the proposed development will destroy the most significant mangrove area in Suva.

He says to cut down the mangroves will be destroying the future and a carbon sink will be destroyed.

Rev. Bhagwan says it is on the government to revoke the lease and stop the proposed $600 million investment.

FBC News understands that an Environmental Impact Assesment is to be carried out tomorrow by the Department of Environment.

The Department is also expected to comment on the matter soon.

Meanwhile, it’s understood that there has also been no consultation with residents living near the proposed development site.