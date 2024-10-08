Be patient with us: Radrodro

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro

The Ministry of Education continues to receive requests for assistance from various schools in Fiji, which comes in various forms depending on needs.

According to Education Minister Aseri Radrodro, the needs come in the form of water tanks, school quarters, school lease formalization, and requests for new classrooms.

Radrodro says that this is something that the Ministry is all taking on board.

“In whatever way we can assist, through a cost-sharing arrangement or where the Ministry can fund it on its own, that is something that we are all taking on board.”

Radrodro stresses that the Ministry will always be working with the schools to fulfil what they have requested.

The Minister is asking all schools to bear with the Ministry as they are trying their very best to meet the needs of schools in Fiji.