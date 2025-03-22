BAT celebrates farmer’s excellence

The British American Tobacco has acknowledged the pivotal role agriculture plays in our economy and the significant impact farmers have on local food security and the tobacco supply chain.

While speaking at the Star Farmers Award, BAT Fiji’s Head of Leaf, Zaheer Iqbal, highlighted a 14 percent increase in crop yields despite challenging weather conditions.

Iqbal says for British American Tobacco, agriculture is not just an industry but it is the foundation of daily life and sustains many livelihoods.

“Because first we saw a longer period of drought and then heavy rains but you are the people you are the warriors who go through all this but still deliver for the businesses.”

BAT Fiji’s General Manager Sam Dormor also stresses their commitment to supporting farmers with resources, and recognition.

“BAT Fiji is certified as a great place to work and we provide our Fijian talent with global training and development that enriches our nation with high-performing individuals.”

The ceremony also recognized 88 top-performing farmers in gold, silver, and bronze categories, celebrating their achievements in improving crop yields and farming practices.

BAT states that 350 tobacco farmers were involved in the 2024 crop season.

