Bainimarama phone use under investigation

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [File Photo]

Concerns have been raised regarding claims of unauthorized phone usage by former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, who is currently serving at the Nasinu Correction Center.

Bainimarama, who had been granted limited access to his phone for medical purposes, is now being investigated for making private calls, a clear violation of prison regulations.

Commissioner of Corrections, Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa, who is currently in Tonga, says the safety and security of the facilities are of paramount importance.

He adds that they are conducting a comprehensive investigation to understand how the breach occurred and to ensure that it does not happen again.

Dr. Nakarawa says appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken against any individuals found to be negligent or complicit in this matter.

This development comes in the wake of the court order by the High Court, which mandated the mapping out of a medical plan for the prisoner, including the use of his mobile phone for his pacemaker app.

The FCS is also reviewing its current policies and procedures to strengthen controls over the medical treatment of inmates, including the use of mobile phones in such cases.

This includes reassessing the protocols for granting special accommodations to prisoners with medical needs to ensure that these allowances do not compromise security.

The court order relating to Bainimarama may need to be addressed to ensure the prisoner’s medical needs are met without compromising security.