Bainimarama, Khaiyum and Sharma granted bail

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama, former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Health Minister Neil Prakash Sharma have been granted bail by the Suva Magistrates Court.

The three appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Waleen George for abuse of office-related charges.

Magistrate George took into consideration that Bainimarama and Sayed-Khaiyum had not breached their bail undertaking.

The Magistrate released the three on strict bail conditions with two suitable sureties.

The matter has been adjourned to 19th March

