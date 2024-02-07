Bainimarama, Khaiyum and Sharma granted bail

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama, former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Health Minister Neil Prakash Sharma have been granted bail by the Suva Magistrates Court.
The three appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Waleen George for abuse of office-related charges.
Magistrate George took into consideration that Bainimarama and Sayed-Khaiyum had not breached their bail undertaking.
The Magistrate released the three on strict bail conditions with two suitable sureties.
The matter has been adjourned to 19th March
