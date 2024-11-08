Bainimarama granted early release

[File Photo]

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama who has been in prison for six months has been granted early release as of today.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Corrections Service.

Bainimarama was sentenced to one year imprisonment by the Suva High Court in May this year.

He was convicted of one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The FSC says that this decision follows a comprehensive review of his application, which was processed in line with the relevant legal provisions governing early release and supervised reintegration.

Section 46 (3) of the Corrections Act allows for early release of inmates based on specific criteria that ensure both the security of the community and the facilitation of an inmates reintegration.

FCS says all requirements were rigorously assessed, including eligibility criteria, conditions for release, and supervisory measures in place, in accordance with the guidelines established under FCS regulations.

The Fiji Corrections Service will continue to oversee Bainimarama’s reintegration to ensure compliance with all conditions associated with his early release.

It further says that this decision reflects the commitment of the FCS to uphold the principles of justice, rehabilitation, and reintegration, as stipulated by the Corrections Act.