Bail granted in alleged firearms carriage case

From left: Sharun Ali, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Shaenaz Voss

Former Attorney General and Minister for Civil Aviation Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, former Executive General of Corporate Affairs, Fiji Airways Shaenaz Voss and Fiji Airways General Manager Safety, Security and Quality, Sharun Ali have been released on strict bail conditions.

The three appeared at midday at the Nadi Magistrates Court facing multiple charges from 2018-2023.

Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with 11 counts of unlawful carriage of firearm on aircraft, 11 counts of receiving a corrupt benefit, 11 counts of breach of trust by person employed in the public service and 11 counts of abuse of office.

Article continues after advertisement

Voss is charged with three counts of giving a corrupt benefit and Ali is charged with 11 counts of giving a corrupt benefit.

Additionally, Voss, Ali and Fiji Link are charged with five counts of breach of mandatory reporting of security occurrences and three counts of breach of airline security.

Sayed-Khaiyum, Voss and Ali have also been asked to surrender their passports, a stop departure put in place and for them to not interfere with prosecution witnesses as many are employed at Fiji Airways.

Also, they have to sign a non-cash bail bond of $10,000 and provide two sureties each who are also subjected to the non-cash bail bond.