Authorities move to deport porn stars from Fiji

Police and immigration officers are on their way to a hotel in Nadi to remove Nottingham adult star and sex worker, Bonnie Blue, as Minister Pio Tikoduadua has initiated a deportation process against her and two others.

Tikoduadua has this afternoon declared the United Kingdom national as a prohibited immigrant alongside colleague Annie Knight and a camera operator.

He says that Blue entered the country on Sunday on a visitor permit but has been found to have breached the condition of her stay.

The duo was allegedly banned from entering Australia and have come under the Fiji Police Force’s spotlight because of earlier claims that they planned to offer free sex to 18-year-old boys on’schoolies’ break in Australia for free.

Blue had allegedly publicly made known on her Instagram account plans to fly to the Gold Coast for Schoolies to offer free sex to 18-year-old boys, provided they let her film it and upload the content to her OnlyFans account.

Tikoduadua says the Ministry will ensure that the deportation proceedings are carried out promptly and in accordance with the law.

He says this decision reflects the Ministry’s commitment to safeguarding Fiji’s border and maintaining the integrity of the country’s immigration system.

He stressed that while Fiji warmly welcomes any visitors, any violation will be addressed decisively to protect the interests of the nation.