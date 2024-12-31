Authentic leadership trumps perfection, expert says

Pacific Gender and Social Inclusion Specialist Ana Laqeretabua

Leadership is not defined by perfection but by authenticity and the ability to connect with people.

This, according to Pacific Gender and Social Inclusion Specialist Ana Laqeretabua.

She says leaders who embrace their vulnerabilities, acknowledge their mistakes and show resilience can regain public trust even after facing challenges.

This perspective comes to the forefront following the circulation of a private video allegedly involving former Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya which she has described as a serious invasion of privacy.



Laqeretabua stated that women in leadership often face scrutiny, being held to higher standards than their male counterparts in a patriarchal system.

She explained that women must work harder to prove themselves in leadership roles, a challenge compounded by the additional expectations placed on them.

“So leaders need to be able to be more self-aware, aware of what their values are and what their non-negotiables are, aware of what are your triggers, what are the things that have troubled you maybe in your life. Be prepared to do that work so that when you lead others, you’re leading from a place that is healthy and you’re able to pass on to people from a good place, you know? Otherwise, the business of leadership is hard because people are looking up to you every single moment of the day. You’re constantly expected to be making decisions for people. You’re constantly being looked at.”

However, Laqeretabua reiterated that the public does not seek flawless leaders but rather those who are authentic and relatable.



She said that people are drawn to leaders who are honest about their mistakes and willing to learn from them.

By showing vulnerability and resilience, leaders can build a strong connection with their followers, who appreciate a leader’s capacity to acknowledge their missteps and recover from adversity.

Laqeretabua also pointed out the often-overlooked sacrifices that leaders make. Leadership requires giving up personal time, family commitments and resources in service of the country.

These sacrifices, Laqeretabua noted are rarely acknowledged yet they are integral to effective leadership.



She stressed that leadership is not a one-time achievement but an ongoing process that demands continuous selflessness and dedication.

“So in this case I guess there’s and I guess I don’t you know because we are all we’re all humans we’re all flawed and every single one of us has done things in our past that we’re not proud of but when you’re on a journey where you put yourself into the limelight where you step up to a position of leadership these are some of the things that you have to encounter and it’s not an easy place and I think we just need to be able to extend some grace.”

In the case of Tabuya, Laqeretabua sees an opportunity for the former Minister to demonstrate resilience.

By addressing the situation directly and showing vulnerability, she believes that Tabuya can set an example of how leaders can bounce back from adversity.

This approach, Laqeretabua trusts not only helps rebuild trust but also inspires others to overcome their own challenges.

Laqeretabua added that leaders are at their best when they prioritize the needs of their country, embracing their strength and their humanity.