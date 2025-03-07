At 72, Wati still thrives in farming

Vidya Wati

At age 72, Vidya Wati is still going strong.

A seasoned livestock and crop farmer with over 30 years of experience, she is a trailblazer in her field.

Wati made history as the first woman in the country to venture into bee farming.

Last night she was recognized for the third time for her outstanding contribution to the agricultural sector.

“I was honoured with the Agriculture Farmer of the Year 2017 and Best Woman in Livestock of the Year 2020. I am over the moon and deeply grateful to the ministry for recognising the efforts of women in agriculture.”

While her husband worked a 9-5 job, Wati managed the farm, providing support for her family.

All four children have established successful careers in finance and education.

Despite the many successes, Wati has faced her share of challenges.

One of the toughest moments came in 2016 when Cyclone Winston devastated her livestock and crops.

She lost 36 baby sheep and 140 beehives, pushing her into a major financial crisis.

“I was so discouraged; it pained me, but I never lost hope. I set my target and did my best to regain what I lost.”

With a positive mindset, Wati rebuilt her farm with the support of her husband.

She now manages over 100 hives and a growing number of livestock, including cows, sheep, and chickens.

The couple also managed to purchase two vehicles in their name.

Their secret is supporting one another and strategic use of agricultural assistance.

Wati compared farming to raising a child, requiring immense care and attention.

She believes that with women’s natural talent for multitasking, anything is possible.

Her story is a true reminder that determination, resilience, and mutual support can overcome obstacles.

