Association has faith in GCC: Kautoga

The Taveuni Association of Disability has lost hope in the government but the members say they have faith in the Great Council of Chiefs to help improve their lives.

President, Samuela Kautoga made the statement at the public consultation on the Review of the Great Council of Chiefs that was held in Taveuni yesterday.

Kautoga says it is for this reason they strongly support the re-establishment of the GCC.

“At times, some of our members lose trust in me as promises by the government are not fulfilled. A lot has been promised, but little to none has been done by the government. We have had enough of this treatment. We strongly support the re-establishment of the Great Council of Chiefs, as this is our only hope.”

Kautoga says they anticipate the commencement of the GCC as they believe their challenges can be highlighted and address through this platform.

The public consultation on the Review of GCC for the Province of Bua is underway at the Naulumatua House in Nabouwalu today.