Assault inquiry targets officer, civilian

Two investigations are underway into an alleged assault involving a police officer and a 24-year-old man.

Police confirms that the cross reports were filed after the alleged dispute in Sigatoka Town last night.

The first complaint came from a police officer, who reported being attacked by a group of youths while responding to a case of public disturbance.

The second was lodged by health officials after the 24-year-old arrived at the hospital, claiming he had been assaulted by the police officer.

The Internal Affairs Department is leading the investigation and will submit its initial findings to Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu.

Tudravu has called for patience, urging social media users to allow the investigative process to run its course before making conclusions.

He acknowledges that public emotions tend to escalate when police officers are accused of wrongdoing.

The Police chief reiterates that the focus remains and that is to ensure justice through a thorough and impartial investigation.

