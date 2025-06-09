Asbestos found in government building

The main government building housing the Office of the Prime Minister has been affected by asbestos.

FBC News understands the Prime Minister’s Office and some other departments will be temporarily relocated.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the plan is to move to the former Parliament complex in Veiuto.

Rabuka says this will be coordinated with the Judiciary, which is also now being housed in Veiuto.

It is not yet clear if asbestos removal work has begun.

