Millions generated from land lease

The government generates an annual revenue of around $26 million from land leases.

However, Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo says the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a drop in lease payments affecting the economy.

Vosarogo says currently, the government is providing a grace period for those leasing government land to alleviate the financial burden caused by the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

“We know that COVID19 greatly impacts us so the government has given time for them to pay their dues.”



Land Minister, Filimoni Vosarogo

Vosarogo states one of the identified challenges is the turnaround time for individuals or entities seeking to lease government land.

The government aims to address this issue and improve its services in this regard.

Plans are underway for the coming year to enhance the leasing process and strengthen the relationship with those leasing government land.