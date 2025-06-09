Apply early for government aid, says Minister

[file photo]

Following the announcement of the 2025-2026 national budget, the Min-istry for Rural and Maritime Development is urging Fijians to start apply-ing for government assistance early, rather than waiting until the middle or later part of the financial year.

Minister Sakiasi Ditoka says that applying early increases the chances of an efficient and rapid response to applications.

He is emphasizing this especially to those living in rural areas, as later in the financial year, the ministry will be focused on finalizing applications and moving into the implementation process.

“The time to apply is very early on in the financial year; don’t apply from the middle to the end, because by then, all the plans are set and we are already in the implementation phase,”

Ditoka adds that the application period is from August to October, during which application forms will be available at respective provincial councils or can be accessed on the ministry’s website.

