FijiFirst office [File Photo]

An appeal on the decision to deregister FijiFirst has been made.

The Fijian Elections Office confirmed this to FBC News.

The deadline for the appeal is today, with a decision expected later this week.

FijiFirst was deregistered for failing to amend its constitution after Member of Parliament Mosese Bulitavu filed a complaint against the now deregistered political party.

More to follow.