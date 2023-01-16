Amrit is new FBC Chair

Businessman Ajay Amrit [middle] is the new chair of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Board.

Businessman Ajay Amrit is the new chair of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Board.

The other three board members are Cecil Browne, Hemendra Nagin and Mereoni Duaibe.

While announcing his chairmanship, Amrit says the appointments are for three years.

He says the new board will effectively represent the interest of Fijians as they are the shareholders.