Alleged murderer fears for safety in remand

A Fiji Corrections Service officer charged with the alleged murder of his defacto partner has appeared at the Nasinu Magistrates Court.

Epeli Laqeni faces one count of murder, alleged to have occurred between the 3rd and 5th of this month.

The court heard that Laqeni was arrested on the 5th and later admitted to the CWM Hospital for injuries he is said to have sustained during the alleged incident. Full-phase disclosures have been served.

Laqeni was refused bail but requested not to be remanded at the Suva Remand Centre, citing safety concerns as he had previously worked there and his duties involved searching inmates.

He told the court he feared for his safety and preferred to be held either at the Suva Corrections Centre or at the Maximum Security Facility in Naboro.

The presiding Magistrate granted the request, ordering that Laqeni be remanded at the Suva Corrections Centre.

The court also informed him that he has 21 days to file an application should he wish to challenge any evidence or rely on an alibi.

The matter has been transferred to the Suva High Court for mention on the 17th of next month.

However, Laqeni is required to reappear at the Nasinu Magistrates Court on the 3rd of October, as the High Court date falls outside the 14-day remand period.

