Alleged burglary in Navua under investigation

[File Photo]

Navua Police are looking for suspects who allegedly broke into Koromakawa Rental and Tours vehicle yard in Pacific Harbour last night.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms the owners discovered the alleged break-in when they came to the yard this morning.

It is alleged that five vehicles were broken into and assorted items valued at $50,000 were also stolen.

Meanwhile, the company confirms it is also carrying out an internal investigation.