Ali stresses on fair marketplace at PINCCER conference

Permanent Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali is stressing on the importance of a regional approach to competition across the Pacific.

Speaking at the Pacific Island Network of Competition, Consumer, and Economic Regulators, Ali highlights the need to align competition policies and regulations ensuring a fair marketplace where no single entity can unfairly dominate.

The conference aims to establish PINCCER, a body dedicated to upholding high standards in competition, regulated markets, and consumer rights throughout the Pacific.”

Article continues after advertisement

Ali says through a united effort, the Pacific neighbors can tackle challenges unique to us.

“Now, this would involve, and this is the task, maybe one of the first tasks we can give to PINSA, harmonizing our competition laws. Developing a standardized set of competition laws that all member countries can adopt will help prevent anti-competitive practices such as monopolies, cartels, and abusive market behaviors across the region. Second, cross-border collaboration.”

The theme of this workshop is driving economic progress through competition, consumer protection, and regulatory approaches and building a sustainable PINCCER network for today, tomorrow and the future.

Representatives from Australia, the Cook Islands, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Nauru, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu are part of the conference.

Ali says they are hoping Samoa and New Caledonia will join the PINCCER family in the future as well.