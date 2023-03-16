Albanese invites Rabuka to visit Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meeting with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is expected to pay a visit to Australia in his capacity as Prime Minister.

Rabuka met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese yesterday in Nadi.

Rabuka says he has received an invitation to visit Australia, and he assured Albanese he will do so in the not-so-distant future.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka says Fiji-Australia relations are expected to grow, and he also acknowledges Albanese for his government’s budget support.