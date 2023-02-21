Airports Fiji to restart capital spending

Airports around the country are set to get upgraded.

Following the strong rebound of the tourism industry, Fiji Airports Chief Executive Rowan Chalmers says it is in a position to restart its capital spending.

Chalmers says these renovations will be significant for Fiji Airports as plans also include the outer island airports.

Article continues after advertisement

“And in behind the scenes we are investing in infrastructure, airfield technology and so on and so forth. Some of the stuff will be visible and some will be sorted behind the scenes.”

Chalmers says they are also wanting to get international flights back into Nausori Airport.

International flights had started out of Nausori last year but are again on hold.

“Part of the refurbishment plans is to take the existing facility and improve it in readiness should those flights come back so we are going to spend some money to refresh the international customs arrival and departure areas.”

The Deputy Prime Minister, Viliame Gavoka, together with the PS for Civil Aviation, Salaseini Daunabuna visited Nadi Airport, Fiji Airways, and the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji today.