Aircraft fleet increased to meet current demand: Viljoen

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji Airways Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen says they needed to increase the size of their aircraft fleet to meet the current demand.

Viljoen says they reached pre-COVID 2019 levels within six months of borders reopening and soon after that saw growth above 2019.

The CEO adds that their bookings for the 12 months from August to July 2024 are 35 percent ahead of 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our current 2023 Network (seats offered and sold) has grown at a whopping 31 % over 2019 pre-COVID levels. By December 2023 this is forecasted to reach 40 % growth.”

Viljoen says as the national airline they recognize their role is not just to be the bridge to and from the world but to support the growth of tourism and exports.

He says one of the ways they can do this is by introducing new destinations which have the potential for high tourism opportunities.

He says this year they will spend more than $ 61m on Destination Marketing Fiji, more than any other Fijian tourism operator.