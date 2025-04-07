Agriculture Ministry backs RFMF farm development

[ Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji ]

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways through its Land Resource and Development Division has extended its support to the Republic of Fiji Military Forces in their commitment to agricultural development, food security and land optimisation.

A detailed farm plan was officially handed over to the RFMF to support the development of its farm at Fiji Training Group in Nasinu, which has been a long source of sustainable food production and agricultural training within the force.

In addition to technical support, the ministry will also provide specialised training in orchard management and other key farming techniques.

Director Amena Banuve reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to building agricultural capacity across various sectors.

He emphasised that beyond technical support the ministry is prepared to provide continuous support to ensure long term success.

“By working together we strengthen Fiji’s agricultural capacity and open new opportunities for learning, growth and sustainable development. We look forward to seeing the positive outcomes of this initiative”

Captain Lepani Vaniqi highlighted that the plan represents an investments skills development, ensuring that personnel understand the value of land and Agriculture.

