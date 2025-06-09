AFP Chief deepen regional security partnership

Prime Minister Honourable Sitiveni Rabuka today met with the Australian Federal Police Commissioner, Krissy Barrett in his office, reaffirming the strong and enduring security partnership between the AFP and the Fiji Police Force.

Prime Minister Rabuka welcomed Commissioner Barrett and acknowledged the valuable cooperation that continues to strengthen policing capabilities and regional security efforts.

Hon. Rabuka highlighted that the AFP and the Fiji Police Force remain great partners, working together in the Pacific with shared commitment to safety, stability, and law enforcement collaboration across the region.

Article continues after advertisement

During the meeting, he acknowledged Australia’s ongoing support for Fiji across all sectors particularly, in enhancing cross-border operations and cooperation.

In her remarks, Commissioner Barrett expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the opportunity to meet saying, “The AFP and Fiji Police Force are great partners working together in the Pacific, for the Pacific”.

The meeting further reaffirmed the ongoing joint initiatives in capacity building, training, and operational support aimed at enhancing security outcomes for Fiji and the wider Pacific.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.