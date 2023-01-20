ADRA training pay off

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency Fiji says its Psychological First Aid training for young people is paying dividends.

ADRA says the training has positively impacted many community workers by improving their response to affected or at-risk communities.

The organization has conducted the training in the Western Division and is intent on building resilience in communities by providing support and training to children from abuse and exploitation.

ADRA says the scale-up training on PFA for children targeted women in evacuation centres, the elderly, children and people living with disabilities.