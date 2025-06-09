ADB-backed initiative set to transform water infrastructure

The Asian Development Bank has signed a $385 million financing agreement with the government and the Water Authority of Fiji to support the healthy oceans and water security improvement project.

ADB Regional Director Aaron Batten said the project would double the treatment capacity of the Kinoya Wastewater Treatment Plant and upgrade wastewater infrastructure across the Suva-Nausori corridor.

Batten emphasized that the financing demonstrates ADB’s long-term commitment to sustainable development in Fiji and aligns with the country’s 2050 vision and National Development Plan 2025–2029.

“This project represents a major step forward in the Government of Fiji’s water sector strategy and its vision for 2050, as well as the commitment that were made by Government to improving the reliability and quality of water supply and waste water services which I articulated very in Fiji’s national development plan 2025-2029.”

He added that the initiative will reduce water losses, improve service reliability, and support urban growth while protecting Fiji’s natural environment and ocean health.

Acting Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad said the project reflected the government’s efficiency and commitment to delivering key infrastructure projects.

He noted that implementation by the Water Authority of Fiji will ensure long-term improvements in water security and environmental sustainability.

“This project has been in preparation for the last two years, and is now ready for implementation, I think this is a great achievement a show of efficiency and effectiveness in conceiving and planning projects.”

The total project cost is $385 million, with ADB providing a $304 million concessional loan over 40 years at one per cent interest, including a 10-year grace period, and a $23 million grant for regional training and capacity development.

The government will contribute $59 million through taxes and import duties.

