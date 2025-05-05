Acting FCS Commissioner in viral video

Sevuloni Naucukidi, Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service

Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service, Sevuloni Naucukidi, has come under public scrutiny.

A video of him involved in a brawl at one of Suva’s well-known pubs has been widely circulated on social media.

It was posted last night on Facebook.

In the video, the Acting Commissioner was seen manhandling another customer, who was later thrown out by bouncers.

The bouncers later managed to control Naucukidi.

The Acting Commissioner is believed to be wearing a shirt with the logo of FCS during this encounter.

We are attempting to get comments from the Minister for Justice on the matter.

