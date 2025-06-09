Acting AG urges respect for court processes

Acting Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga.

Acting Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga has raised concerns over social media posts commenting on matters currently before the courts.

He says these posts include remarks questioning the competence of witnesses, the decisions of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the independence of the judiciary.

Turaga says such commentary is wholly improper and has the potential to undermine public confidence in the administration of justice.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that it may also constitute contempt of court.

He adds that it is crucial that the judicial process proceeds without external interference, speculation, or partisan commentary.

The Acting AG says the independence and integrity of judiciary are critical and that the court alone will evaluate the evidence and make determinations in accordance with the law.

He stresses that attempts to conduct parallel trials through social media undermine the rule of law and risk prejudicing the rights of all parties involved.

Turaga says justice must be allowed to take its course within the courtroom, not in the court of public opinion.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.