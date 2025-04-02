Accident leaves several injured

[Source: Fiji Road Accidents/Facebook]

Around 10 people were reportedly injured this morning following a minibus accident at Centrepoint.

The minibus, which was operating on the Suva to Nausori route, is believed to have lost control while heading towards Suva.

It veered off the road and crashed into the Vinod Patel car park.

A video circulating on social media shows injured passengers trying to exit the minibus while bystanders rushed in to help.



The minibus also collided with parked vehicles in the car park, causing further damage.

