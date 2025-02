Source: Supplied

Forty people are being treated at the Sigatoka Hospital following a road accident near Cuvu in Sigatoka.

Emergency responders attended to the accident this afternoon.

FBC News understands that a Pacific Transport bus veered of the road and tumbled.

Police say all passengers sustained injuries including the driver.

A full detail report is expected soon.

