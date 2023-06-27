Access to Parliament during budget announcement limited

Parliament of Fiji.

In an advisory issued by the Parliament Secretariat, it has been announced that access to the Parliament Complex for the 2023-2024 budget announcement will be restricted to invitation-only due to space constraints at the public gallery.

Parliament authorities have taken measures to ensure widespread coverage of the event.

To ensure maximum accessibility, the budget announcement will be broadcasted live on various platforms, including the Fiji Parliament Facebook Page, Parliament Channel on Walesi platform, Fiji One, and FBC TV.

Article continues after advertisement

This coverage will enable Fijians to stay informed about the financial roadmap for the upcoming year.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad is scheduled to deliver his budget address at 10am this Friday.