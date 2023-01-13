Abuse of social welfare assistance under the spotlight

[File Photo]

Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, Lynda Tabuya is humbly requesting Fijians to refrain from abusing social welfare allowances.

This is after reports received by the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty alleviation that people allegedly receive social welfare assistance to which they are not rightfully entitled.

The most recent reports received by the Ministry is that some families are still receiving assistance after older persons in these respective families have passed on.

“As your Minister, it is my humble request to all Fijians to restrain from abusing Government’s social protection assistance. If you are cheating the system, you are not cheating the Government but you are cheating a deserving older person or destitute from receiving what is rightfully theirs”

She says that the Ministry is conducting investigations on complaints received and Fijians caught cheating the system will be dealt with by the law.

Tabuya is also requesting the public to call 3312199 if they know of someone who may be possibly abusing the social welfare scheme.