A favorable environment for children diagnosed with cancer

WOWS Kids Fiji has created a favourable environment for children diagnosed with cancer through the provision of assistance to support families afflicted by cancer.

Vice Chair, Vilash Chand says they cannot assist these children alone, which necessitates the support of other stakeholders.

Chand says while the government provides chemotherapy, WOWS Kids Fiji ensures the availability of medicines.

Article continues after advertisement

“Chemo is, they require medicine. A specialised medicine which is imported into the country. Quite an expensive medicine. So we also buy that medicine at times and give it to the hospital to use it on the child.”

Chand says they also provide various essentials for children diagnosed with cancer, through assistance in cash and kind from other stakeholders.

He says the essentials include food packs and sanitary packs for children.

Over 70 children diagnosed with cancer are under the care of WOWS Kids Fiji; of which 39 are in the Central Division, 29 in the Western Division and eight are in the Northern Division.