A farmer’s journey of loyalty to the Mara family

Akhtar Hussein

A farm manager from Matailakeba closer to Seaqaqa, has shared his unique story of being invited as a special guest at the recent Tui Nayau installation on Lakeba, Lau.

Akhtar Hussein, who has gained attention on social media for his presence among high-ranking guests, says his connection to the chiefly family of Lau goes back decades.

He recalls being called upon by the late statesman and former Prime Minister Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara in the late 1990s to manage his sugarcane farms in Matailakeba, Seaqaqa, a role he continues to hold today.

“His private secretary, I think Babu Singh, an Indian man, approached me several times. I didn’t want to accept at first, but after he came three or four times, I finally agreed. I started farming in 1990, and I think I won the Farmer of the Year Award the FDB Farmer of the Year Award on my mother’s farm in Tabia.”

Hussein says the farm is named Matailakeba, reflecting its historic connection to the chiefly island of Lakeba, Lau.

He fondly recalls that Matailakeba was once one of the most respected places because it housed Tagimoucia, the farm home of the late Ratu Mara.

“It was always a peaceful place where Ratu Mara loved to stay, waking up to the sound of birds and the cold breeze overlooking the Cakaudrove mountain range,”

Hussein adds that trust and loyalty go a long way, and he remains deeply grateful for the bond he shares with the Mara family.

He was both thankful and emotional to travel to Lau for the installation of Roko Ului as the paramount chief of Lau, especially after the challenges faced over the years.

Today, Matailakeba farms remain under Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba’s name and continue to be managed by Hussein. The original house foundation from Ratu Mara’s time remains on the property, while some blocks have since been returned to the landowners after the lease expired.

