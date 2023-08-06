999-year lease to be reviewed

iTaukei Affairs Minister, Ifereimi Vasu

iTaukei Affairs Minister, Ifereimi Vasu has cleared the air regarding the Tilivasewa’s 999 year lease.

Vasu says that the issue will soon be settled by the Ministry and land owners will take full ownership of the land.

He says they have been reviewing this land lease issue and are looking at legalizing the land to the occupants.

Article continues after advertisement

‘We will take our proposal to cabinet for approval, settling the 999 year lease to 99 years and make the occupants of the land be the legal owner of Tilivasewa’

Vasu emphasized once the proposal is approved, they will pay the owners with the 99-year lease that is due to them.