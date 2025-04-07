Police partners with ESR NZ to boost forensic standards

[ Source: Fiji Police Force ]

The Fiji Police Forensic Chemistry Unit is working towards gaining international accreditation as part of its efforts to strengthen the quality and reliability of forensic services in the country.

The Unit has partnered with New Zealand’s Crown Research Institute, the Institute of Environmental Science and Research for this.

The partnership focuses on improving quality control, accountability, and standard operating procedures within the Fiji Police Forensic Science Services Division.

It says ESR experts are conducting training and evaluations, reviewing policies, procedures, equipment, and personnel performance.

The Force says this ongoing support will help ensure the Forensics Unit meets international standards required for accreditation.

It adds the accreditation process is a key part of the organization’s commitment to raising the standard of its forensic services.

This move also aligns with the Pacific Policing Initiative, where the Fiji Police Forensics Unit is positioned to serve as a Regional Policing Centre of Excellence, offering specialist training and operational support to other Pacific police forces.

