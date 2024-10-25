King Charles III advocates for peace amid global tension

[Source: Sāmoa Capital Radio / Facebook]

Britain’s King Charles III has declared a commitment to promote peace at the height of tension with challenges from conflict of the greatest magnitude in nations around the world.

King Charles III made the declaration during the Commonwealth’s 75th anniversary at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting underway in Apia, Samoa.

He says the endeavor underpins how we understand and tackle emerging and existing challenges rooted in our shared belief in the rule of law for where a voice is provided for every nation.

King Charles III says unity enables us to respond to the demands of this unprecedented time.

“Our cohesion requires that we acknowledge where we have come from. I understand from listening to people across the Commonwealth how the most painful aspects of our past continue to resonate. It is vital, therefore, that we understand our history to guide us to make the right choices in the future.”

King Charles III also called for urgency to address the existential threat of climate change that shapes other issues in the Commonwealth, including Small Island Developing States.

“We are well past believing it is a problem for the future since it is already undermining the development gains we have long fought for. This year alone we have seen terrifying storms in the Caribbean, devastating flooding in East Africa and catastrophic wildfires in Canada. Lives, livelihoods and human rights are at risk across the Commonwealth.”

His Majesty has urged for action with steadfast determination to stop the rise in temperatures by reducing emissions, and increasing resilience to the present and future effects of climate change.

The opening ceremony marked the end of the forums and the start of the heads of government meeting where 56 leaders will convene in various sessions to deliberate on issues that matter the most to the people of the Commonwealth.