Road project enhances guava farming in Nakalawaca

Pearl guava farmers in Nakalawaca, Tailevu, now have improved market access thanks to a new farm road.

The road, funded by the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development’s $60,000 Rural Outer Island Development Programme, will streamline transportation and boost agricultural output.

Minister Sakiasi Ditoka emphasized that improved access to isolated, high-potential rural farms is vital for increased productivity and economic growth.

“Now we see why; there are over 1000 guava plants that are here, and he had to carry them to the roadside every week. Now that the road has been constructed, it will make life much easier.”

The minister says this infrastructure allows farmers to expand operations, attract investment, and contribute more effectively to food security and rural development.

Ditoka says the request for a farm access road was made by the farmers.

