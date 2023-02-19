45 Fijians to undergo diplomacy training

The United Nations Association of Fiji welcomed 45 trainees who will participate in a basic diplomacy training program.

The program will assist trainees in developing skills in speech writing, debating, and negotiating, as well as skills in peace building and developing a level of confidence that will aid in leadership capabilities.

Deputy Prime Minister, Viliame Gavoka, reminded the trainees that diplomacy is essential in governance.

“To the young trainees you are the official leaders you make the majority of the population and the future of our nation rest in your hands, see this as you leadership journey for self discovery an d support structure for your leadership developments to unlick your full potential to lead effectively in competence, confidence and compassion.”

Gavoka also urged trainees, in particular, youths and young women to participate in leadership roles especially in politics.

The training will be held every Saturday at Dudley High School for four months.