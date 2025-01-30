36 Jittu families receive keys to new homes

Thirty-six families from Jittu Estate are feeling a sense of security, as they were presented with occupancy offer letters at the Lagilagi Housing Estate yesterday.

This marks a major milestone in their journey towards securing stable and improved living conditions.

This housing project was initiated more than a decade ago by the People’s Community Network Charitable Trust.

[Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says last January, the cabinet decided to endorse the Public Rental Board’s involvement in completing the 36 unfinished units and overseeing the management of the Lagilagi housing project.

Rabuka says the government recognized the need for a special team to finish building the remaining homes and ensure they’re given to the right people.

“In January of 2024, the Cabinet endorsed the Public Rents Board’s involvement in completing the 36 unfinished units and overseeing the management of the Lagilagi Housing Project. My colleagues and I are very proud to have been involved in that decision. That decision was made after recognizing the urgent need for a dedicated body to ensure the completion of these remaining units and their allocation.”

The handover of the final 36 units at Lagilagi marks the end of Phase 2 of the project valued at 2.2 million dollars.

PCN had previously completed 117 of the 153 flats, which housed up to 462 people.

The People’s Community Network Charitable Trust had received $12.7 mil-lion for the project from the previous government, but the construction fell short of expectations.

The ambitious project, envisioned almost over ten years ago, intended to provide low-cost housing units to Jittu Estate residents living in informal settlements.

While 44 units were completed in 2015 and work began on 76 more in 2017, only 40 were finished, which had left 36 units unfinished.