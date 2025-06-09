36 Inmates showcase skills

File Photo

The Fiji Corrections Service is giving inmates a second chance through skills training and rehabilitation.

The 2025 Corrections Service Expo allowed 36 inmates to showcase skills they can use when reintegrating into society.

Minister for Tourism and Aviation Viliame Gavoka acknowledged the program, saying it supports rehabilitation and reduces reoffending.

He highlighted that Fiji’s reoffending rate is now 0.58 per cent, one of the lowest in the world, down from nearly 50 percent before 2006.

“In the grand scheme of things, national security improves when individuals leave the system rehabilitated and employed.They return to communities with purpose, strengthening families and creating safer neighbourhoods. A small minority may still question the work done behind corrections walls, but the results speak clearly. Discipline, consistency, and an evidence-based model have delivered outcomes worth defending and strengthening.”

Gavoka added that since the first expo in 2018, 59 former inmates have secured jobs through the ThroughCare program which connects participants with employers.

Corporate partners such as Raiwaqa Bakery, Flowvalves, and China Railway are helping provide work opportunities to ex-offenders.

The expo shows how employment helps reduce reoffending and strengthen families and communities.

The initiative also supports national efforts to build a skilled workforce and advance Fiji’s development goals.

Young people were encouraged to explore careers in corrections and contribute to a safer, more prosperous Fiji.

